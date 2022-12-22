SUMMER GRILL: Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner

Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula 1 Team Principal, joins us for the third episode of the KTM Summer Grill to discuss Daniel Ricciardo’s role, Max Verstappen’s second title and Sergio Perez.

