> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023

SUMMER GRILL: IndyCar champion Will Power

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 21st December, 2022 - 6:00am

This year’s IndyCar Series champion Will Power joins us on the KTM Summer Grill for the second episode for an in-depth discussion on his season, including being team-mates with Scott McLaughlin.

As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]