PHOTOS: Coca-Cola in motorsport

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 21st December, 2022 - 4:00pm

Following the announcement of the famous brand as the naming rights sponsor of Erebus Motorsport for next year’s Supercars Championship, here’s some of our favourite of Coca-Cola racing liveries from the past.

97-ATCC-Rd-3-Sandown-Car-7-AN1
95-ATCC-Rd-3-Bath-Hall-15
98-Sand-500-Car-96-Cov-15
313411447_567433548717837_9174724058193085280_n
317488186_589865899807935_2525807133180756642_n
317693392_595100445951147_6765341053580211014_n
317944837_596182999176225_2048228740487634454_n
318112032_596182945842897_2665232399546008617_n
318232666_596182975842894_8155493781460874994_n
Bathurst-1994-AN1
Gardner-1999-Adelaide-AN1
GettyImages-1151268157-781x520-1
M19_4885_fine
Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018
2019 Petit Le Mans
2019 Petit Le Mans
Moff-Aug-71066
Morris-Amaroo-ATCC-1994-Cov
Morris-Winton-ATCC-1993-Cov-1
94-Morris-Heger-Bath-Cov-3

