United Autosports announces Aussies in ALMS line-up

Australians Garnet Patterson and Yasser Shahin will team up with Brit Oliver Jarvis for United Autosports in the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series.

The Asian Le Mans Series comprises of a quartet of four-hour length races to be contested over two weekends in February at the Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.

The trio will be competing in the #23 Oreca 07 entry in LMP2 and will be gunning for a chance to compete in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The #23 will form part of a two-car attack with former Formula 1 driver Paul Di Resta, Jim McGuire, and Phil Hanson to drive the sister #22 entry.

It will be the second outing for Patterson with United Autosports having driven with the team in the 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup.

He told Speedcafe.com that he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“We have a really good driver lineup with Yasser and Ollie for LMP2,” Patterson said.

“I think going into the Asian Le Mans we have a really strong combination and we have a pretty high expectation that we want to be successful and do a good job.

“It’s looking forward to being a good campaign.”

The drive follows the FIA World Endurance Championship Rookie Test, where Patterson was the fastest rookie.

“Every time you’re in a race car it helps and every time you can do a good job, it certainly helps for the next drive, so yeah, I would say it definitely did help,” Patterson added.

“For me racing with United LMP3, the whole idea is to try and step up, so for me, it’s a natural progression to race LMP2 this year, and then hopefully put myself in a good position to get into a Hypercar seat down the track.”

Shahin’s appearance in the series follows his successful Pro-Am title campaign in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the ALMS series with United Autosports, representing The Bend Motorsport Park,” Shahin said.

“Having already hosted a round of ALMS pre-COVID down under, I’m very much looking forward to getting up close to the series and seeing first-hand these amazing machines in action.

“I’m joined by a couple of very accomplished drivers in the LMP2 category and therefore looking forward to a strong performance.”

The 2023 Asian Le Mans Series will commence at the Dubai Autodrome on February 11, before concluding at the Yas Marina Circuit on February 19.