New Formula Open category releases 2023 calendar

The Australian Formula Open Series has released the calendar for its inaugural season in 2023.

Founded by two-time Australian Gold Star winner Tim Macrow, the latest wings and slicks category debuted at the Island Magic event, held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in November where there were 28 cars on the grid.

The category caters for open-wheel machinery such as Formula 3, Formula 4 and Formula Renault.

The 2023 calendar consists of both national and state-level fixtures with the season to commence at Winton Motor Raceway on March 4-5 before heading to Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 2 on April 15-16.

The Bend Motorsport Park will host Round 3 on June 9-11 in support of the Asian Super Trofeo event set to take place at the South Australian circuit.

Round 4 will take place as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Series fixture at Queensland Raceway from August 4-6, before the penultimate round of the season takes place as part of a SpeedSeries fixture at Sandown International Raceway on September 8-10.

The season-finale will take place at the Island Magic event at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on November 25-26.

“This calendar has a great mix of state and national events which offer a great start for this category moving forward, it’s really exciting and I can’t wait for the year to start,” said Macrow, who retired from full-time driving this year.

“Hats off to Motorsport Australia who have been really supportive from the start and have played a massive role in getting this category off the ground.”

2023 Australian Formula Open calendar