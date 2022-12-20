Chaz Mostert swaps Supercars for solar power

Valo Adelaide 500 race winner Chaz Mostert and Optus teamed up with University of New South Wales’ (UNSW) Sunswift Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United to demonstrate the future of mobility by remotely driving the Sunswift 7 solar electric vehicle over the Optus 5G network.

Sunswift Racing have just set a new Guinness World Record as the fastest EV over 1000km single charge with a time of 11:53.32.

Follow the UNSW Sunswift Racing team as they design, build and race an electric-powered solar car in an effort to take back a world record (fastest solar-powered vehicle) and to redefine the future of sustainable transport through the research and development of solar electric vehicle technologies. https://www.sunswift.com/