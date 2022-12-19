Vale Andy Hallbery 1966-2022

Media and racing drivers around the world have paid tribute to Andy Hallbery, former editor of Autosport and esteemed author, who has died aged 56.

Hallbery joined the Autosport team as an editorial assistant 1986 as a passionate 19-year-old race fan who’d developed a Brabham fanzine while attending the London College of Printing. His reporting skills were honed when he followed the GM Lotus Euroseries in 1990, won that year by Rubens Barrichello from Gil de Ferran and David Coulthard.

It was his next step, following DTM around Europe where, according to Autosport, Hallbery struck up long-standing relationships with drivers including Dario Franchitti – the Scotsman admitting that he mistakenly thought Hallbery seemed too young to be Autosport editor when he was promoted to the role in 1992 – the youngest editor in the esteemed title’s substantial history.

After heading the then-new Special Projects department at Haymarket (publisher of Autosport in Teddington, London), working on official F1 programmes and in-house Mercedes-Benz magazines across a number of titles, Hallbery moved to California to head up Racer in 2001 – again, where he’d reunite with Franchitti and de Ferran.

Making his mark on both sides of The Atlantic, Hallbery was also a fan of synth music and his beloved Depeche Mode, a passion rivalling his enthusiasm for motorsport and publishing.

He went on to author Lionheart, covering Dan Wheldon’s glories at the Indy 500, with Jeff Olson, after he’d co-written The Romance of Racing with Franchitti, who upon Hallbery’s passing said, “Andy faced some pretty big challenges over the last 10 years or so, but never lost his love of racing or his incredible gift for writing about it”.

