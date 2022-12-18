VIDEO: Shell V-Power Racing Team reflects on 2022

The Shell V-Power Racing Team reflect on the highs and lows of the 2022 Supercars Championship season.

It was a stellar year for the Stapylton-based squad that finished second in the Teams’ Championship, with Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the Drivers Championship.

De Pasquale’s 2022 campaign consisted of a victory in Race 1 at the Darwin Triple Crown, as well as an additional 10 podiums across the season.

Davison picked up three victories across the season; Race 2 at the Perth SuperNight, Race 1 at the Sandown SuperSprint, as well as Race 1 at the Auckland SuperSprint, while collecting an additional 11 podiums.

The team also demonstrated consistent pace in qualifying, with Davison picked up eight pole positions, while De Pasquale collected four poles.