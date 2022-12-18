> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
VIDEO: New season of KTM Summer Grill
Sunday 18th December, 2022 - 4:00pm
A new season of the KTM Summer Grill premieres tomorrow (Tuesday, December 20) on Speedcafe.com, hosted by Greg Rust.
Encompassing more than 20 episodes, the show will run daily on Speedcafe.com through to January 10, 2023, with a number of high-profile guests from Australia and abroad.
Watch below for a teaser trailer of what is to come this season.
