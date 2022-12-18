Matt Campbell to race for Porsche Penske in IMSA

Matt Campbell will drive for Porsche Penske Motorsport in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In announcing how its driver roster will line-up for both the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship as well as the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, Porsche revealed that Campbell will team up with former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr in the #7 Porsche 963 LMDh prototype.

The duo will be joined by Michael Christensen as the third driver at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona.

The announcement wraps up a stellar year for Campbell, who claimed victory in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro Class alongside team-mate Mathieu Jaminet.

While the Bathurst 1000 saw him taken out as an innocent bystander on the opening lap, it was a rare glitch in a season that saw Campbell steer Australia to gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games.

Campbell will race at Daytona alongside fellow Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, who will compete in the LMP2 class at the wheel of the #8 Tower Motorsports entry with team owner John Farano and Kyffin Simpson.

Porsche announced its roster of drivers in June with Campbell, Nasr and Christensen named alongside Mathieu Jaminet, Dane Cameron, Laurens Vanthoor, Andre Lotterer and Kevin Estre at the time.

Joining Campbell in IMSA is his 2022 class title-winning team-mate Jaminet, who will pair up with 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Nick Tandy.

Tandy, who was added to the roster in November, will steer the #6 963 with Jaminet, while the duo will be joined by Cameron at Daytona in January.

In the World Endurance Championship, Cameron and Christensen will be partnered with Frenchman Frederic Makowiecki in the #5 963, while Estre, Lotterer and Vanthoor will share the #6 963.

As well as announcing its driver line-ups for IMSA and WEC, Porsche revealed that Gianmaria Bruni, Romain Dumas, Richard Lietz and Thomas Preining would remain as factory drivers in 2023.

The 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship will commence with the 24 Hours of Daytona on January 28-29, while the 2023 WEC season will open at the 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 17.