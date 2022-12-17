> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: The Final Round with Harri Jones

Saturday 17th December, 2022 - 4:00pm

A mini-documentary on Harri Jones’ 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Championship victory on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

