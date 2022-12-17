Aston Martin announces 2023 F1 car launch date

Aston Martin has become the first team to confirm the launch date of its 2023 Formula 1 car.

The British squad will unveil its new car at its Silverstone base on February 13.

The car, dubbed the AMR23, its third since returning to the sport as a manufacturer in 2021.

Fernando Alonso joins Lance Stroll for 2023 in place of the now-retired Sebastian Vettel.

The two-time world champion took part in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi with Aston Martin, his first experience of the car.

There, he was pleased with what he found, especially when it came to the team’s steering system – which was a bugbear of his return to F1 with Alpine in 2021.

Aston Martin is in a building phase, with the launch set to take place at the squad’s “all-new Silverstone campus.”

The team has been working on a new factory for some time, one that will replace the facility that was originally constructed by Eddie Jordan for his team’s entry into F1 in 1991.

Having come into the job early this year, Mike Krack remains as Team Principal, with other key staff such as Chief Technical Officer Andrew Green also still on board.

However, the squad has been on a recruitment drive, with Dan Fallows an especially high-profile signing.

Fallows has joined Aston Martin from Red Bull, where he was Adrian Newey’s chief lieutenant.

Aston Martin’s launch will likely be followed by a filming day at Silverstone, though that much has not been confirmed.

Beyond that, three days of pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain from February 23, ahead of the opening round of the 2023 season on March 5 at the same venue.

Aston Martin, and its billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, will be looking for progress from the seventh-place finish it had in this year’s constructors’ championship.