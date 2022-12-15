WAU preparing for ‘fast transition’ as Gen3 Ford team

Walkinshaw Andretti United is preparing for a “fast transition” as it becomes a Ford team when Supercars’ Gen3 era dawns.

Having operated as the Holden Racing Team for 27 years, WAU will cross the divide and race Ford Mustangs in 2023.

That will make for 11 Blue Oval teams in Supercars next year, with 14 Chevrolet Camaros also on the grid.

Teams are in the midst of a busy off-season as the Gen3 builds ramp up ahead of testing in late January.

While WAU would not comment directly on the progress of its Gen3 Supercar builds, the sizeable switch between brands was acknowledged.

“There is certainly a very fast transition to ensure that we achieve our Gen3 goals,” Team Principal Bruce Stewart told Speedcafe.com.

“This team is full of so many racers that everyone has their eye focussed on the next race and how we’re going to get better and stronger.

“We want to take our once very famous team back to the top in Supercars and that remains our goal and focus.”

Following a fairytale one-two result in Holden’s last Supercars Championship event, Stewart spoke of WAU’s burgeoning family culture.

Despite the brand change, he believes that will carry over amongst the team and fans into the squad’s new era.

“I think our fan base is so strong and so far that they understand our reasons and rationale,” added Stewart.

“Our team has had a lean trot for so many years — over a decade and over the last three years we’ve been rebuilding it, growing it, and strengthening it.

“This is just another step in that evolution to take ourselves, our team-mates, our families, our fans, our supporters, and our sponsors all with us as we take the team back to the glory days, hopefully.”

In August, WAU stated it was “seriously evaluating” a Dunlop Super2 Series programme.

Asked if a decision had been made, Stewart would not comment, aside from reiterating that “there’s certainly a real enthusiasm for it.”