Speedcafe.com hits 60 million pageviews milestone

Speedcafe.com, the world’s leading independent motorsport news site, reached another incredible milestone yesterday when it registered 60 million pageviews for the first time in a calendar year.

The site recorded 204,640 pageviews to hit a mark of 60,129,901 for 2022, a year-to-date increase of 5.2 percent.

The milestone comes on top of 12 consecutive record-breaking years and a week before the site’s annual KTM Summer Grill, which will run from December 19, is launched.

The site’s numbers cross to torquecafe.com, which has become a leader in the performance road car space but will expand into several other areas of automotive offerings in 2023.

Speedcafe.com was established by Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray in 2009, who sold 80 percent of the business to a group of three Brisbane-based businessmen in August.

Majority shareholder Karl Begg, who is driving new initiatives with fellow partners Robert Gooley and Richard Greshman, says the 60 million pageview achievement will provide ongoing confidence for even greater growth in 2023.

“We obviously knew what we were buying when we looked at the acquisition of Speedcafe.com,” said Begg.

“We did not have to try and fix anything, we just needed to add value to the foundations that had been established over 13 years and continue to strive to provide value for our Platinum Partner group and for our readers and viewers, who we consider the major stakeholders.

“60 million pageviews is a huge number but we know there is a lot more room for growth and we are currently building some exciting new elements and offerings for 2023 and beyond.

“Our focus will be on both Speedcafe.com and torquecafe as we continue to build our assets nationally and internationally.”