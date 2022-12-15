Lowndes to spearhead Pro-Am Mercedes in Bathurst 12 Hour

Craig Lowndes will again spearhead Scott Taylor Motorsport’s (STM) Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour campaign as the squad steps up to the Pro-Am class in 2023.

As was the case this year, the STM entry will compete in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia (PCFA), and Ashley Seward Motorsport will run the car.

The same driving crew of Lowndes, Taylor himself, Alex Davison, and Geoff Emery is also back, but this time they will be racing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 after winning Class C in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car in May 2022.

Around 24,000 Australian men are diagnosed each year with prostate cancer and over 3500 will die from it.

STM raised $67,000 this year for the PCFA, which Lowndes has long been a supporter of.

For both he and Davison, the cause is personal due to family history of the cancer.

“I am excited to be heading back to Mount Panorama with good mates for a great cause,” said Lowndes, who is also twice an outright winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour (in 2014 and 2017).

“Prostate Cancer has unfortunately impacted my family. So, running a car in support of PCFA is a chance for us to have the conversation about getting checked, raising funds and having a red-hot go at the podium.”

Davison, whose father Richard has battled the cancer, remarked, “This year was a great experience driving with good friends and for a really worthy cause that has touched us all.

“It was easy to agree to come back and the step into the Mercedes-AMG takes it to another level.

“Ultimately we’re out there to have a good time and do everything possible to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, and if we can do that and enjoy the weekend as well then it will be very worthwhile.”

Team owner Taylor added, “Rebecca my amazing wife and I have a saying in our household that obliges our behaviour and we hope encourages others likewise, and that is: ‘We feel that we all have the capacity to give back to our communities in some way so as to build a better tomorrow for those in need of that vital support.’”

Emery said, “Any opportunity to race at Bathurst in a Porsche or a GT3 car, you have to grab with both hands.

“We had a really good experience this year working with a great group of guys and girls at ASM and with Scotty Taylor’s team.

“To know we raised that much money for a cause important to us all was incredible, and we hope to improve on that, and our result, in 2023.”

There will be donation points at the event and at the town-to-track activation on the Thursday immediately prior, as well as opportunities to give to the cause via online portals.

PCFA CEO Anne Savage said, “Beyond the funds raised in 2022, the STM team helped us raise awareness of prostate cancer among hundreds of thousands of supporters in Australia and worldwide, driving action to save lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to Scott Taylor for his generosity and leadership and to Craig and Lara Lowndes for their tireless and heartfelt support of our mission.

“2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are tremendously proud to have the backing of the STM team run under Ash Seward Motorsport.

“These guys are champions on and off the track and we can’t wait to hit the circuit in support of this truly first-class motor racing crew.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 3-5.