FIA confirms 2023 F1 race start times

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Thursday 15th December, 2022 - 10:40pm

Start times for every F1 session in 2023 have been announced

The FIA has released F1 start time details for every race, qualifying, and practice session throughout the 2023 season.

That will see the Australian Grand Prix begin a 15:00 on April 2, ensuring the chequered falls well before sunset at 18:12 local time.

The season will kick off with a twilight start to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which gets underway nine minutes after the sun goes down locally.

Saudia Arabia is again a night race, as is Singapore, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will again be held as the sun falls over the Yas Marina circuit.

That event comes a week after the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is slated to get underway at 22:00 local time on November 18.

Qualifying will take place on Friday evening at 22:00, with the weekend proper set to start on Thursday with Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2, the first starting at 18:30 local time.

For now, the schedule includes just 23 races, though a replacement is expected to be announced for the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.

Portimao in Portugal is the apparent front-runner though other venues are known to have expressed an interest in hosting the make-up event.

The 2023 season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, following three days of testing at the same venue from February 23-25.

Teams will then head to Saudi Arabia and then on to Australia for Round 3, an event which today secured a two-year extension on its current F1 hosting contract.

2023 Formula 1 session start times

