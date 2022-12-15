F1 Australian GP gets two-year contract extension

The Formula 1 Australian GP will remain in Albert Park until at least 2037 with a two-year contract extension agreed between the sport’s commercial rights holders and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

A new contract was signed earlier this year guaranteeing Melbourne a place on the calendar until at least 2035.

The latest, two-year deal will see F1’s tenure in the Victorian capital extend to four decades, having first raced there as part of the world championship in 1996.

“To have secured what is now 15 years of further tenure for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is an outstanding outcome,” said Andrew Westacott, AGPC CEO, in a statement issued to Speedcafe.com.

“It provides so many benefits to our city, our economy and our exceptional events industry, not to mention the aspiration it provides to young Australians pursuing their dreams in motorsport.”

As part of the 2035 deal, Melbourne was set to host the opening round of the season in both 2024 and 2025.

That was designed to cover off Ramadan, during which Formula 1 would be unable to race in Muslim countries.

In 2024, Ramadan begins on March 10 and runs through to April 8 – dates that would typically coincide with the start of the F1 season.

The 2023 campaign, for instance, begins on March 5 in Bahrain before heading to Saudi Arabia on March 19 and finally Australia for Round 3 on April 2.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, therefore, need to feature before or after the 2024 Ramadan dates.

To simplify the calendar, and the pre-season needs of teams, the 2024 season will start in Bahrain on March 3 before heading to Melbourne.

That would mark a change to the current agreement between Formula 1 for the event, with a two-year contract extension for the Australian GP likely to be something of a contra arrangement to compensate for missing out on the ’24 season opener.