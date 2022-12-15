Bathurst 12 Hour adds Bronze GT3 class

A GT3 subclass for Bronze-only driver combinations has been added to the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Class A, for GT3 vehicles, was already separated into the Pro, Pro-Am, and Silver Cup subclasses, the latter of which was for Silver- or Bronze-ranked drivers only.

Now, combinations comprised only of three to four drivers who are ranked Bronze according to the FIA’s categorisation system have a subclass of their own.

“We have worked hard on improving communication with competitors, both prospective and current, this year and feedback we received on the 2023 Sporting and Technical Regulations is that there would be interest in the addition of a category for all-Bronze ranked combinations,” said Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis.

“It’s a relatively easy change to make and falls in line with other GT3 endurance races around the world. If it helps even one or two more teams make the decision to join the race this year or in the future, then it’s worthwhile.

“The signs are great for good competition across every class this year.”

The other classes are unchanged, with Class B for Porsche Cup cars, Class C for GT4, and Invitational.

There has, however, been a tweak concerning Balance of Performance, consistent with SRO regulations, pertaining to minimum driver weight.

According to the event’s announcement, the change will “better equalise competition and BoP across each class.”

The event takes place from February 3-5.

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour class structure