Power confirms broken ribs ‘healed up’ after kart crash

Will Power has confirmed that his broken ribs have “healed up” after a wild kart crash which he recently revealed.

The 2022 IndyCar Series winner posted video of the crash to social media earlier this month, showing a rollover after contact with another driver.

He stated that the race took place “a few weeks ago”, suggesting but not confirming that the injury occurred between the end of the IndyCar season on September 11 and the SKUSA SuperNationals karting event which concluded on November 20, and which Power participated in.

Now, Power has clarified exactly when the incident happened, explaining that his IndyCar campaign was unaffected.

“That wasn’t during the season,” the Queenslander told Speedcafe.com.

“Definitely not; I don’t race the kart during the season.

“That was literally the week after the season finished, I went and did a race.

“You know, these young guys were thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to I’m going to pass the IndyCar champion,’ and put me on my lid,” he laughed.

“But yeah, they healed up and I actually went and raced a massive event in [Las] Vegas called the SuperNationals where a lot of people come from all around the world and I had a real good time there.

“I love the karting but you’ve got to be careful.”

Power became a two-time IndyCar Series winner this year, despite taking victory in just a single race.

The veteran was ultra-consistent, scoring a total of nine podiums and another three finishes of fourth position in the 17-race campaign, which saw him edge fellow Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden to the title.

Official testing for the 2023 IndyCar Series starts with a two-day pre-season outing at The Thermal Club on February 2-3, while the first race event takes place at St Petersburg on March 3-5.

Before then, Power is set to be one of many big-name guests on the KTM Summer Grill series which will feature on Speedcafe.com over the Christmas-New Year break.