Further delay for The Bend Dragway

The South Australian venue was to have hosted 400 Thunder events on January 28-29 and March 25-26, the former of which was called off in September this year due to weather holding up construction.

Now, it would seem that the latter has also been dropped, with The Bend announcing that “the venue will begin operating minor events in late March with a grand opening scheduled for later in 2023.”

No specific championship/series, nor a reason for the delay, was mentioned in the announcement.

The Bend’s announcement in full

The Bend Dragway would like to advise, that after careful consideration, top-level drag racing at the facility will be delayed until October 2023. The construction team has done an incredible job building a world-class Dragway and the venue will begin operating minor events in late March with a grand opening scheduled for later in 2023.

The Bend Dragway GM Steve Bettes is excited about the grand opening in October:

“The Bend Dragway Management are working closely with the major series promoters to determine new dates later in 2023. These dates will be announced soon”

All major championship events will begin in the 23/24 Drag Racing season with the aim of establishing The Bend Motorsport Park as the premier destination for drag racing.

The Bend Dragway’s core aim is to provide fans and competitors alike with an outstanding venue that provides fabulous conditions, services and record-breaking performances. The Bend Dragway will begin operating in March 2023 with smaller events leading into the grand opening in October during the 23/24 Dragway season.

When complete the $35 million Bend Dragway will be a dual-lane strip over 1 kilometre with a 402-metre concrete timed length and lighting for night events. The venue will feature auditorium-style terraced seating and spectator viewing mounds surrounded by over 30,000 square metres of paddock and staging areas and a unique 1200 square metre burnout pad.