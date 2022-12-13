Toyota Racing Series attains Formula Regional status

The Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand has attained FIA Formula Regional Oceania status.

The awarding of the Formula Regional status for New Zealand’s Formula 3 category represents a huge opportunity for drivers intent on attaining a Formula 1 Super Licence, with the title winner to collect 18 points, instead of 10.

The move has resulted in the series being re-named the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA.

Toyota Gazoo Racing NZ Manager Nico Caillol was pleased to see the recognition awarded by the FIA.

“So we’ve been working with FIA for the last four years and now we go into the next step, being the championship being fully recognised as the Formula Regional,” Caillol said.

“Being a Formula Regional championship comes with the Super Licence points, so now we get the full amount of Super Licence points,” Caillol added.

“The winner of the championship go with 18 points, and it goes points up to the ninth position in a championship, so the top nine get Super Licence points with that Formula Regional status.

“When you look at it 18 points is almost 50 percent of the points required to get the Super Licence, so it’s a good amount of points you can get towards that.”

Caillol said it provides an opportunity for drivers to quickly collect the necessary Super Licence points required.

“Because our championship is run outside of any other championship periods it can cumulate to two years in one year,” he explained.

“So if drivers do our championship and the original championship in Europe afterwards, if they grab either win in both championships they get up to 36 points, which is almost there to get the Formula 1 licence.”

“The highest experienced driver we can have in our series will be a Formula 3 driver.

“The principle of the FIA and the reason why it gets that Formula Regional is just as a development series.

“So the majority of the drivers come from F4 level, GB3 level, coming into the Formula Regional, or coming from Formula Regional going to Formula 3s.”

The Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA will commence at Highlands Motorsport Park on Friday, January 13.

2023 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA Calendar

Round 1: Highlands Motorsport Park – January 13-15

Round 2: Teretonga Park Raceway – January 20-22

Round 3: Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon – January 27-29

Round 4: Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park – February 3-5

Round 5: Taupo International Motorsport Park – February 10-12