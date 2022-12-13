TA2 Muscle Car Series reveals 2023 calendar

A two-driver event and debut appearances at two circuits are the highlights of the 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series calendar.

Featuring at all rounds of the recently announced Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, the TA2 Muscle Car Series is scheduled to race at Hidden Valley Raceway and Calder Park Raceway for the first time next year.

The Hidden Valley Raceway outing is slated to be a two-driver event, while Calder Park Raceway is set to host the season finale, on its planned return to national-level circuit racing.

Plans are also underway for a standalone outing at The Bend Motorsport Park in October.

“Our plan has always been to give drivers the opportunity to race at as many different tracks as possible, so to include Hidden Valley and Calder Park is awesome,” TA2 Muscle Car Series National Category Manager Craig Denyer said.

“We are looking at doing something quite special for Hidden Valley, working with the event promoters and the Hi-Tech Super Series team to come up with a concept where both drivers can earn championship points and have a two-driver finale with a compulsory driver change.

“It’s early days and work in progress at the moment however, it should be exciting and a great point of difference.”

While the overall national series will be contested across all rounds, the Northern and Southern Series will consist of four rounds each, with the Sydney Motorsport Park round in October to be part of both the Northern and Southern Series.

The 2023 season will commence with a Southern Series fixture at Winton Motor Raceway on March 17-19, before the first Northern Series outing for the year, with a two-driver event at Hidden Valley Raceway on April 29-May 1.

Queensland Raceway will host Round 3 on June 2-4, before the series heads to Warwick for Round 4 at Morgan Park Raceway on July 8-9.

Round 5 will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on October 13-14, while The Bend Motorsport Park outing will slot into the calendar on October 27-29 if it comes to fruition.

The 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series finale will take place at Calder Park Raceway on November 24-26.

In addition to the calendar announcement, the category announced a new free-to-air television deal, with the Super Series fixtures to be broadcast live on SBS the Sunday of each race weekend, as well as being simulcast on Fox Sports.

2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series Calendar

Round 1 – Winton Motor Raceway (VIC), March 17-19 (Southern Series)

Round 2 – Hidden Valley Raceway (NT), April 29-May 1 (Northern Series), Two-Driver Event

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway (QLD), June 2-4 (Northern Series)

Round 4 – Morgan Park Raceway (QLD), July 8-9 (Northern Series)

Round 5 – Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW), October 13-14 (Southern/Northern Series)

Round 6 – Calder Park Raceway (VIC), November 24-26 (Southern Series)

TBC – The Bend Motorsport Park (SA), October 27-29 (Southern Series)