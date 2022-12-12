Red Bull cops massive bill as F1 entry fees revealed

Entry fees for next year’s F1 season have been revealed with Red Bull having to wear a steep increase following its success in this year’s championship.

Red Bull amassed 759 points across the 22-race season in which it claimed its first constructors’ championship since 2013.

Max Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers’ championship, too, with a comfortable 146-point margin to Charles Leclerc in second.

The Dutchman won a record 15 grands prix, while team-mate Sergio Perez claimed two of his own.

With entry fees based on the points attained in the preceding year, Red Bull, therefore, copped an eye-watering bill of $6.2 million simply for the rights to line up on next year’s grid.

A flat fee of $617,687 is payable by every team on the grid, plus a dollar value per point.

For the constructors’ championship winners, that is $7411 per point, with the nine other teams required to pay $6174.

As a result, Red Bull’s entry fee for the 2023 F1 season will be $6,242,636 – an increase of just under $2.3 million based on its entry fee for 2022.

There have been changes based on the CPI indexing, which last year saw the basic entry fee at $572,278, $6925 per point for the winner, and $5770 for all other teams.

As Mercedes won the constructors’ championship last year, its entry fee was $4,825,765, while Red Bull paid $3,955,613.

Under the 2023 Sporting Regulations, fees were payable to the FIA last Friday (December 10).

2023 Formula 1 entry fees