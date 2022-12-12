Red Bull cops massive bill as F1 entry fees revealed
By Mat Coch
Monday 12th December, 2022 - 10:00am
Entry fees for next year’s F1 season have been revealed with Red Bull having to wear a steep increase following its success in this year’s championship.
Red Bull amassed 759 points across the 22-race season in which it claimed its first constructors’ championship since 2013.
Max Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers’ championship, too, with a comfortable 146-point margin to Charles Leclerc in second.
The Dutchman won a record 15 grands prix, while team-mate Sergio Perez claimed two of his own.
With entry fees based on the points attained in the preceding year, Red Bull, therefore, copped an eye-watering bill of $6.2 million simply for the rights to line up on next year’s grid.
A flat fee of $617,687 is payable by every team on the grid, plus a dollar value per point.
For the constructors’ championship winners, that is $7411 per point, with the nine other teams required to pay $6174.
As a result, Red Bull’s entry fee for the 2023 F1 season will be $6,242,636 – an increase of just under $2.3 million based on its entry fee for 2022.
There have been changes based on the CPI indexing, which last year saw the basic entry fee at $572,278, $6925 per point for the winner, and $5770 for all other teams.
As Mercedes won the constructors’ championship last year, its entry fee was $4,825,765, while Red Bull paid $3,955,613.
Under the 2023 Sporting Regulations, fees were payable to the FIA last Friday (December 10).
2023 Formula 1 entry fees
|Pos
|Team
|2022 Points
|2023 Entry Fee
|2022 Entry Fee
|Difference
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|759
|$ 6,242,636.00
|$ 3,955,613.00
|$ 2,287,023.00
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|554
|$ 4,038,083.00
|$ 2,443,873.00
|$ 1,594,210.00
|3
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|515
|$ 3,797,297.00
|$ 4,825,765.50
|$ -1,028,468.50
|4
|Alpine F1 Team
|173
|$ 1,685,789.00
|$ 1,471,628.00
|$ 214,161.00
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|158
|$ 1,593,179.00
|$ 2,164,028.00
|$ -570,849.00
|6
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|56
|$ 963,431.00
|$ 1,021,568.00
|$ -58,137.00
|7
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|55
|$ 957,257.00
|$ 652,288.00
|$ 304,969.00
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|37
|$ 846,125.00
|$ 577,278.00
|$ 268,847.00
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|35
|$ 833,777.00
|$ 1,396,618.00
|$ -562,841.00
|10
|Williams Racing
|6
|$ 654,731.00
|$ 709,988.00
|$ -55,257.00
