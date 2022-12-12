> News > Formula 1

Red Bull cops massive bill as F1 entry fees revealed

By Mat Coch

Monday 12th December, 2022 - 10:00am
Red Bull has copped a massive hike when it comes to F1 entry fees for 2023

Entry fees for next year’s F1 season have been revealed with Red Bull having to wear a steep increase following its success in this year’s championship.

Red Bull amassed 759 points across the 22-race season in which it claimed its first constructors’ championship since 2013.

Max Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers’ championship, too, with a comfortable 146-point margin to Charles Leclerc in second.

The Dutchman won a record 15 grands prix, while team-mate Sergio Perez claimed two of his own.

With entry fees based on the points attained in the preceding year, Red Bull, therefore, copped an eye-watering bill of $6.2 million simply for the rights to line up on next year’s grid.

A flat fee of $617,687 is payable by every team on the grid, plus a dollar value per point.

For the constructors’ championship winners, that is $7411 per point, with the nine other teams required to pay $6174.

As a result, Red Bull’s entry fee for the 2023 F1 season will be $6,242,636 – an increase of just under $2.3 million based on its entry fee for 2022.

There have been changes based on the CPI indexing, which last year saw the basic entry fee at $572,278, $6925 per point for the winner, and $5770 for all other teams.

As Mercedes won the constructors’ championship last year, its entry fee was $4,825,765, while Red Bull paid $3,955,613.

Under the 2023 Sporting Regulations, fees were payable to the FIA last Friday (December 10).

2023 Formula 1 entry fees

Pos Team 2022 Points 2023 Entry Fee 2022 Entry Fee Difference
1 Red Bull Racing 759  $  6,242,636.00  $  3,955,613.00  $   2,287,023.00
2 Scuderia Ferrari 554  $  4,038,083.00  $  2,443,873.00  $   1,594,210.00
3 Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 515  $  3,797,297.00  $  4,825,765.50  $ -1,028,468.50
4 Alpine F1 Team 173  $  1,685,789.00  $  1,471,628.00  $       214,161.00
5 McLaren F1 Team 158  $  1,593,179.00  $  2,164,028.00  $     -570,849.00
6 Aston Martin F1 Team 56  $     963,431.00  $  1,021,568.00  $       -58,137.00
7 Alfa Romeo F1 Team 55  $     957,257.00  $      652,288.00  $       304,969.00
8 Haas F1 Team 37  $     846,125.00  $      577,278.00  $       268,847.00
9 Scuderia AlphaTauri 35  $     833,777.00  $  1,396,618.00  $     -562,841.00
10 Williams Racing 6  $     654,731.00  $      709,988.00  $       -55,257.00

