Australian Production Cars releases 2023 calendar

Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly has released a six-round calendar for the 2023 season.

The 2023 schedule consists of sprint and endurance rounds held across SpeedSeries and Motorsport Australia Trophy Series events, as well as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

It is expected to be a landmark year for the category, following the purchase of an equity stake in Production Car Racing Pty Ltd by the Australian Racing Group (ARG), with GT4 vehicles to feature on the APC grid next year.

While the location for the 2023 season-opener has yet to be confirmed, it is tipped to be a Victorian SpeedSeries fixture at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, on May 12-14.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the opening endurance fixture of the season as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Series on June 16-18.

Round 3 will be an endurance encounter at Queensland Raceway from August 11-13, before the category heads to Sandown International Raceway for a series of sprint races, set to be held on September 8-10.

The penultimate round of the series will be an endurance affair held at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia from October 13-15, before the 2023 season concludes with four sprint races at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

“2022 was a banner year for the APC, with great racing and increasingly large fields, culminating in an epic grand finale at the Bathurst Internationals with more than 45 racers lining up on our grid,” Category Manager Troy Williams said.

“Now with our new partnership with the Australian Racing Group, we are looking forward to taking things to a whole new level.

“In 2023, our racers will enjoy a high-profile calendar, increased television and streaming coverage and expanded exposure to sponsors, along with better access to infrastructure and support at events.

“While 2022 was great, 2023 is going to be even bigger and better and we can’t wait to put on a fantastic show as part of the SpeedSeries, the Trophy Series and the Bathurst International.

“With a mix of sprint events and enduro formats, our competitors will enjoy the best of both worlds at some of the country’s best race tracks, and we really cannot wait to see things kick off in May of 2023.”

2023 Australian Production Cars Calendar

Round 1 – Victorian venue TBC – May 12-14 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 2 – Sydney Motorsport Park – June 16-18 – Enduro

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway – August 11-13 – Enduro

Round 4 – Sandown International Raceway – September 8-10 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – October 13-15 – Enduro (4 x 1 hour)

Round 6 – Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – November 10-12 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)