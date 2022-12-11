PHOTOS: Holdsworth’s final Supercars event

View images from Lee Holdsworth’s final event as a full-time driver in the Repco Supercars Championship at the Adelaide 500.

Having announced his retirement earlier this year, Holdsworth helped his Grove Racing team beat Erebus Motorsport in the Teams’ Championship at the season finale.

On Monday night, he was awarded the Barry Sheene Medal for being the ‘best and fairest’ driver in Supercars at the Gala Awards.