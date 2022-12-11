> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Holdsworth’s final Supercars event

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 11th December, 2022 - 9:00am

View images from Lee Holdsworth’s final event as a full-time driver in the Repco Supercars Championship at the Adelaide 500.

Having announced his retirement earlier this year, Holdsworth helped his Grove Racing team beat Erebus Motorsport in the Teams’ Championship at the season finale.

On Monday night, he was awarded the Barry Sheene Medal for being the ‘best and fairest’ driver in Supercars at the Gala Awards.

Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-1
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-2
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-3
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-4
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-5
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-6
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-7
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-8
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-9
Holdsworth-final-Supercars-event-Dec-10-2022-10
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1476
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1944
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A2387
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A3803
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4289
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4802
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4835
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4857
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4881
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4902
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A8631
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A8723
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A9198
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A9465
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A9566
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A4982
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A5783
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A5813

