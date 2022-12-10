Tander on Groves: ‘Something big is being built’

Garth Tander believes “something big is being built” at Grove Racing as he starts a new chapter co-driving for the team next year.

Having been a co-driver to Shane van Gisbergen since 2019, Triple Eight Race Engineering announced that it had parted ways with Tander on Friday.

His time at the Banyo squad included two Great Race victories in 2020 and 2022.

Shortly after his departure from Triple Eight was announced, Tander’s appointment at Grove Racing landed as a co-driver for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

It’s the latest leading figure that the Braeside operation has hired since the end of 2021, with the Grove family making big moves since it took over the outfit from the Kelly brothers.

Former Triple Eight engineers David Cauchi and Grant McPherson are now at the team, although the latter most recently worked at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

While it was not confirmed who Tander would co-drive with out of David Reynolds and Matt Payne, the announcement did note that the five-time Bathurst 1000 winner would mentor Payne.

Tander spoke highly of the Grove family’s direction.

“I have worked closely with many within the team in the past,” said Tander.

“[I have] worked with Alistair McVean [Race Engineer], David Cauchi [Team Principal], and Grant McPherson [Technical Director] already, as well as a team-mate to Dave Reynolds way back when he was a little tacker.

“Something big is being built here and I am honoured to be part of it.

“With the imminent arrival of Gen3 coming in 2023, I am excited to get started and help the team wherever I can.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Triple Eight Race Engineering for the last four years.

“To have the opportunity to win Bathurst in 2020 and 2022, with SVG, added another chapter to my career and that’s something I am very grateful for.”

Cauchi added: “To have an individual of his calibre elect to partner with us is a testament to the work the team have done over the past year and exemplifies the progress we have made.”

“Garth’s a terrific guy who I have had the pleasure of working with previously and his knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the team.”