PHOTOS: Latest pictures of MSR’s Gen3 Supercar build
Saturday 10th December, 2022 - 10:08am
View new images of Matt Stone Racing’s Gen3 Supercar build as Repco Supercars Championship teams gear up for a new era in 2023.
The Yatala-based outfit has made significant progress on its first chassis, which is now fitted with wiring looms, pedals, the driver’s seat, some exterior panels, and more.
Meanwhile, its second chassis is nearing that same phase of the build.
MSR will run a pair of Chevrolet Camaros next year for Jack Le Brocq and new recruit Cameron Hill.
