Magnussen to partner father at Daytona 24 Hours

Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will share a car with his father Jan at next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The younger Magnussen, who is set for another season with the Haas F1 Team in 2023, will make his third start in the Daytona endurance race.

While it will be a one-off for Kevin, his father will contest the full IMSA SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup season.

The Magnussens will share an MDK Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3 R with team owner Mark Kvamme in the GTD class.

It comes as the Danish pair are in action together this weekend at the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, having also previously shared a car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021.

“I’m super excited about this,” said Kevin.

“The Rolex 24 is legendary, and I have had some fantastic moments there with Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years.

“Being able to do such a race together with my dad is amazing.

“Again, I cannot thank Mark Kvamme enough for setting this up.”

“I’m so happy that Kevin and I are doing the Rolex 24 together,” added Jan.

“After the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, we hoped there would come more opportunities to do these endurance races together.

“I’m also excited to become a permanent part of MDK Motorsports’ Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.

“It’s been almost three years since my last race in America.

“In the meantime, I’ve made selected outings in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, Le Mans Cup and TCR Denmark.

“However, America has been my second home since I switched from Formula 1 to sports cars in 1999, so I’m looking forward to coming back to IMSA again.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona takes place from January 28-29.