Van Gisbergen sees off championship-winning Holden

Shane van Gisbergen has bid farewell to his two-time Supercars championship-winning Holden ZB Commodore chassis.

The iconic lion will be replaced by the Chevrolet Camaro as part of Gen3 in next year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

Van Gisbergen’s outgoing chassis — 888-054 — was raced by the New Zealander over three seasons.

Between 2020 and the end of 2022, the car — named ‘Chastitii’ — won a record-breaking 39 races, two Bathurst 1000s, and two drivers’ titles.

‘Chastitii’ overtook Jamie Whincup’s ‘Kate’ in the record books, the latter of which scored 28 race wins, two drivers’ titles, and a Bathurst victory from 2011-2012.

On his way to the 2022 Supercars Championship title, van Gisbergen claimed 21 race wins, another record in a single season.

The chassis, Supercars’ last Holden title winner, will now be sent to PremiAir Racing, having been bought by team owner, Peter Xiberras.