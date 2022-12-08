V8 Touring Car Series releases 2023 calendar

The stand-alone V8 Touring Cars Series has locked in a five-round calendar for 2023.

The series for ex-Supercars up to and including the FG Falcon and VE II Holden Commodores will race across three rounds in Victoria and two in New South Wales.

It was announced in August that the V8 Touring Cars National Series would be returning as a stand-alone category next year, following confirmation of the Supercars’ commission decision regarding eligibility for the 2023 Super2 Series.

Last featuring as a stand-alone series in 2019, the series featured as part of a combined field with the Super2 Series grid at Supercars Championship events from 2020-2022.

“2023 is about V8 Touring Cars going back to its roots and re-establishing itself as a place for these great cars to race,” Australian Racing Group Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick said.

“At SpeedSeries rounds, V8TC will stand alongside an array of spectacular national-level categories with a great broadcast production on Stan Sport and the Nine Network and lots of track time.

“The model change from Super2 to Super3 and subsequently to V8 Touring Cars means there’s plenty of interest from competitors who once again need a place to race them.

“We will be confirming more, including a tyre provider, race formats and other growth plans, in the coming weeks.”

SpeedSeries Victoria will host the 2023 season-opener at a yet-to-be confirmed venue in the state, before the second round of the season takes place at a V8-themed round at Winton Motor Raceway from June 9-11.

Round 3 will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park from June 23-24, before the series returns to Victoria for the penultimate round of the season at Sandown International Raceway from September 8-10.

The 2023 season will conclude at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 10-12.

Each round of the V8 Touring Car Series will be broadcast live and ad-break-free on Stan Sport.

2023 V8 Touring Car Series

Round 1: SpeedSeries Victoria – TBC

Round 2: Winton Raceway – June 9-11

Round 3: Sydney Motorsport Park – June 23-25

Round 4: Sandown International Raceway – September 8-10

Round 5: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – November 10-12