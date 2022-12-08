Calder Park Raceway listed in national series calendar

Calder Park Raceway has been included in the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance’s national series calendar for 2023.

Formerly known as the Australian Motor Racing Series, the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will consist of a six-round calendar across Queensland, New South Wales, Northern Territory, and Victoria.

Calder Park Raceway is slated to host the final round of the series from November 24-26.

The circuit has also been provisionally listed to host the final round of next year’s Victorian State Race Series (VSRS) from October 27-29.

If the November fixture comes to fruition, it would be only the second circuit racing event hosted at the Melbourne circuit in close to two decades.

The re-branded series will continue to be managed by the Benalla Auto Club, with the club’s General Manager Stephen Whyte hailing the planned return of national-level racing to Calder Park Raceway.

“We are very excited to take the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series to some new locations, and we’re especially grateful to our contacts in the Northern Territory for their tireless efforts in making the Hidden Valley round a reality,” Whyte said.

“We’re also pleased to facilitate the return of national-level motorsport to Calder Park Raceway, which will host our season finale.”

The Super Series will be headlined by the TA2 Muscle Car Series, with support from categories such as the Mazda RX8 Cup Series, Hyundai Excel Series, Australian Super TT, Stock Cars Australia, and Legend Cars Australia.

“We pride ourselves on supporting a wide variety of motorsport disciplines, including drifting and Speedway, but becoming involved in the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series allows us to tap into a passionate national audience of grass-roots motorsport enthusiasts,” CEO George Gambino said.

The opening round of the 2023 Super Series will take place at Winton Motor Raceway from March 17-19.

2023 Super Series Calendar

Round 1 – Winton Motor Raceway, March 17-19

Round 2 – Hidden Valley Raceway, April 29-May 1

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway, June 2-4

Round 4 – Morgan Park Raceway, July 8-9

Round 5 – Sydney Motorsport Park, October 13-14 (Day/Night Event)

Round 6 – Calder Park Raceway, November 24-26