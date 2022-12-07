> News > National > Touring Car Masters
Three Supercars rounds on 2023 TCM calendar
Wednesday 7th December, 2022 - 2:32pm
The 2023 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters calendar has been released, featuring an even split of Supercars and SpeedSeries events.
The season will kick off at Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania, before joining the first Supercars event of the season when the Thrifty Newcastle 500 makes its return to the tour.
From there, it heads to the newly-added ‘V8-themed’ SpeedSeries round at Winton on the King’s Birthday long weekend, then a maiden appearance at The Bend as part of the OTR SuperSprint.
TCM will once again race at Mount Panorama as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, with the season to wrap up at the Valo Adelaide 500.
All SpeedSeries events are live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
2023 Touring Car Masters calendar
|Rnd
|Event
|Circuit
|Date
|1
|Race Tasmania
|Symmons Plains, TAS
|Feb 24-26
|2
|Thrifty Newcastle 500
|Newcastle East, NSW
|Mar 10-12
|3
|SpeedSeries Winton
|Winton, VIC
|Jun 9 -11
|4
|OTR SuperSprint
|The Bend, SA
|Aug 18-20
|5
|Supercheap Auto Bathurst International
|Mount Panorama, NSW
|Nov 10-12
|6
|Valo Adelaide 500
|Adelaide Parklands, SA
|Nov 23-26
