Seven rounds on 2023 S5000 calendar

The 2023 S5000 calendar will span seven rounds, at a mixture of SpeedSeries and Supercars events.

As previously announced, the season begins with Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains in February, the first SpeedSeries event of the year.

From there, it moves on to a Victorian SpeedSeries event of date and location as yet unconfirmed but understood to be Phillip Island on May 12-14.

Round 3 is the new ‘V8-themed’ Winton round on the King’s Birthday long weekend, followed by an outing at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight in July.

Round 5 marks a return to The Bend for August’s OTR SuperSprint, followed by TBA and then the Valo Adelaide 500 in November.

All seven rounds will count towards the Australian Drivers’ Championship (Gold Star).

However, in a departure from the first two editions, the S5000 Tasman Series will simply be awarded on the basis of the final two rounds which also make up the Australian Drivers’ Championship.

As to where Round 6 may be located, it is worth noting which events fall between The Bend SuperSprint and the Adelaide 500.

The SpeedSeries has stops at Sandown (September 8-10) and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International (November 10-12), while Supercars heads to Sandown (September 15-17), the Repco Bathurst 1000 (October 5-8), and Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 (October 27-29).

S5000 has been to all three of those circuits in the last two years, although a planned round at last month’s Bathurst International was called off at late notice due to an outstanding Motorsport Australia safety review.

Another possibility is the extra Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round which has to be slotted into the SpeedSeries calendar and is likely to form the other Australian stop on the WSC TCR World Tour.

Australian Racing Group COO Liam Curkpatrick said, “The 2023 S5000 calendar was about finding a balance between supporting our own SpeedSeries events while also delivering rounds at key Supercars Championship events as well.

“The 2023 calendar is a strong mixture of both with great events, circuits perfect for the S5000s to showcase their full potential and deliver the broadcast and attendance requirements for our competitors.

“S5000 will very much be a headline act at SpeedSeries rounds, including the brand-new event at Winton in June, while our championship debut at The Bend, a circuit almost as if it was designed for these cars, will be exciting.

“The momentum S5000 has built at the end of this season, capped off by an incredible showing at the VALO Adelaide 500, means everyone is excited about continuing that growth into the 2023 season.”

2023 S5000 calendar

Rnd Event Circuit Date 1 Race Tasmania Symmons Plains, TAS Feb 24-26 2 SpeedSeries TBA TBA, VIC 3 SpeedSeries Winton Winton, VIC Jun 9-11 4 Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Jul 28-30 5 OTR SuperSprint The Bend, SA Aug 18-20 6* To Be Announced 7* Valo Adelaide 500 Adelaide Parklands, SA Nov 23-26

* S5000 Tasman Series