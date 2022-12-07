Formula 1 confirms 2023 Sprint events

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has voted through the location of the 2023 Formula 1 season’s six Sprint events.

First introduced with three events in 2021, the revised weekend format will account for more than a quarter of next year’s schedule.

Azerbaijan will host the first Sprint weekend with Austria and Belgium to follow before the sport’s summer break.

In the back half of the season, the format will be in use at the United States, Qatar, and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

“We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running, and we can’t wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The introduction of the F1 Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners, and host venues.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, added: “Following strong collaboration between the FIA and FOM, and the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, we are pleased to reveal the six events for Sprints for the 2023 season.

“We look forward to this exciting addition to the calendar.”

No changes have been made to the current format which sees Qualifying moved from Saturday to Friday afternoon, where it takes the place of Practice 2.

That hot lap style session determines the grid for the 100km Sprint on Saturday afternoon, the order from which determines the starting order for the grand prix proper.

It has proved a divisive concept, popular among promoters as it stimulates attendance earlier in the race weekend.

However, it has received mixed reactions from drivers, with Max Verstappen critical of it citing the increased risk it introduces for front runners.