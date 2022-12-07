Andretti breaks ground on massive new headquarters

Andretti Autosport has broken ground on its massive new, $290 million* headquarters in Fishers, Indiana.

Set to open in 2025, the 53,000-square metre facility will house the day-to-day operations of Andretti’s IndyCar, Indy NXT, and IMSA teams, as well as commercial functions for Formula E and Extreme E, and Andretti Technologies.

“The planning of our new global headquarters has been an exciting process, and we’re happy to be breaking ground and have steps underway to see our plans come to life,” said Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“Indiana has been home to the Andretti organisation for many years, and we’re thrilled to enhance our commitment to this state that has been so supportive of the entire motorsports industry.

“The Fishers community has been very welcoming, and it was great to see so many of our supporters and neighbours join us today as we continue to write our history.”

It will receive up to USD 19 million/AUD 28 million work of conditional tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, pending board approval, plus training grants and also “additional incentives” from the city of Fishers.

“Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

“This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities, but it will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”

Andretti Autosport will field Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, Kyle Kirkwood, and Devlin DeFrancesco in IndyCar in 2023, plus Marco Andretti in a fifth car at the Indianapolis 500.

In Indy NXT, it has thus far confirmed Hunter McElrea, Jamie Chadwick, and Louis Foster.

* USD 200 million at AUD 1 = USD 0.6885