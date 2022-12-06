Daytona 24 Hour commitment will see McLaughlin miss Sprintcar Classic

Scott McLaughlin’s new deal to race in one of the world’s great endurance events has ended his hopes to be in attendance as a team owner at next month’s Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

McLaughlin has signed to race in his first international sportscar race at the Daytona 24 Hour, which falls on the same week as the Classic, from January 27-29.

It’s ended his plans to be in Warrnambool to watch the sprintcar he co-owns with a unique group led by Richmond AFL star Jack Riewoldt, sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, and sports producer Tim Hodges, for leading World of outlaws star James McFadden.

“I’m absolutely pumped with this 24 Hour deal – I mean, to run at Daytona is awesome, but I’m absolutely bummed it’s on the same weekend as the Classic,” said McLaughlin.

“The Daytona deal has been in discussion for a little while and I always knew we were on a collision course with the dates, so unfortunately I’ll have to be watching Warrnambool on Dirt Vision on the other side of the world.”

McLaughlin is back in Australia on holiday with his wife Karly, before heading to New Zealand for Christmas with his family.

He’ll now head back to the United States early to prepare for his sports car debut.

“I’m not joking when I say I’m so pumped for the Classic deal – it’s just a little passion project a cool bunch of guys are part of which we’re all ridiculously excited for,” said McLaughlin.

“With James as our driver, we have one of the best wheelmen in the world, so we have a huge shot to win the thing.

“We’re all invested in the project, we’re getting pics of the car build and talking the schedule… this is the sport’s Knoxville equivalent here so it’s fun to be a very small part of.

“I’ll be monitoring the Classic from pit lane at Daytona in the bus and can’t wait for it… imagine if we win it!”