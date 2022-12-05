Waters voted Supercars Drivers’ Driver
Monday 5th December, 2022 - 11:30pm
Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has been revealed as this year’s Drivers’ Driver at the 2022 Supercars Gala Awards.
Waters would prove eventual champion Shane van Gisbergen’s closest rival this year, and claimed three race wins along the way.
He also wheeled the Monster Energy Mustang to 10 pole positions, more than anyone else could manage, including yet another at the Repco Bathurst 1000.
“It’s the second time I’ve won this and it’s absolutely awesome, so I need to thank all the driver that voted for me,” said Waters.
“The drivers that didn’t, it’s probably because I ran into you through the year – not because I meant it; I just probably wanted the corner a little bit more than you did – so, sorry about that,” he quipped.
“I need to thank my whole team, Tickford Racing; they’ve given me an amazing car this year and let me do what I can do, so thank you.”
Waters would also congratulate van Gisbergen and his Triple Eight Race Engineering team, as well as Barry Sheene Medal winner Lee Holdsworth.
The latter picked up one of the major gongs on the night, while Craig Lowndes and Tim Schenken were announced as the latest inductees into the Supercars Hall of Fame.
2022 Supercars Gala Awards: All honours
- Barry Sheene Medal: Lee Holdsworth
- Hall of Fame: Craig Lowndes, Tim Schenken
- Mike Kable Young Gun: Matt Payne
- Drivers’ Driver: Cameron Waters
- Best Event (fan-voted): Valo Adelaide 500
- Drivers’ Champion: Shane van Gisbergen
- Teams’ Champion: Triple Eight Race Engineering
- Manufacturers’ Champion: Holden
- Best Presented Team Awards: Red Bull Ampol Racing (Triple Eight)
- Most Popular Driver (fan-voted): Shane van Gisbergen
- Volunteer Group of the Year: Bathurst 1000 volunteers
- Supercars Media Award: Chad Neylon
- Armor All Pole Position Award: Cameron Waters
- Dunlop Super2 Series Winner: Declan Fraser, Triple Eight
- Dunlop Super2 Series Pole Award: Declan Fraser
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]