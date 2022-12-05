Waters voted Supercars Drivers’ Driver

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has been revealed as this year’s Drivers’ Driver at the 2022 Supercars Gala Awards.

Waters would prove eventual champion Shane van Gisbergen’s closest rival this year, and claimed three race wins along the way.

He also wheeled the Monster Energy Mustang to 10 pole positions, more than anyone else could manage, including yet another at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“It’s the second time I’ve won this and it’s absolutely awesome, so I need to thank all the driver that voted for me,” said Waters.

“The drivers that didn’t, it’s probably because I ran into you through the year – not because I meant it; I just probably wanted the corner a little bit more than you did – so, sorry about that,” he quipped.

“I need to thank my whole team, Tickford Racing; they’ve given me an amazing car this year and let me do what I can do, so thank you.”

Waters would also congratulate van Gisbergen and his Triple Eight Race Engineering team, as well as Barry Sheene Medal winner Lee Holdsworth.

The latter picked up one of the major gongs on the night, while Craig Lowndes and Tim Schenken were announced as the latest inductees into the Supercars Hall of Fame.

2022 Supercars Gala Awards: All honours