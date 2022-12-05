SVG lends Johnson boots for Touring Car Masters win

Steven Johnson was wearing Shane van Gisbergen’s spare race boots when he won the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters finale at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Johnson revealed that van Gisbergen lent him a pair of racing boots, after his own pair fell apart on Saturday.

“Thanks Shane van Gisbergen for getting me out of the shit when my old, taped-up race boots fell apart on Saturday, even though they were a mismatched pair of your spares,” he posted to social media.

“They were still good enough for a win though.”

Johnson made it a hat-trick of wins with victory in Race 3 on Sunday, completing a second consecutive sweep of all three Series Races at an event this season.

The result meant that the Ford Mustang driver had seen the chequered flag first in seven of the last eight races, including all four at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

“What an awesome weekend to finish off the year,” Johnson reflected.

“Six Touring Car Masters championship race wins from the last six races. Absolutely Mega.

“Thank you to the whole Hancock Racing Team for trusting me to drive their beautiful Mustang.

“I’ve had the best time over the last three rounds and it felt good to be back behind the wheel.”

Johnson revelled in the opportunity to race at the Adelaide 500.

“Mega track, mega weather, and mega event. Should never have been off the calendar,” he concluded.

Van Gisbergen’s race boots made quite the impact at the Adelaide finale, after the Kiwi jammed the throttle of the #1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden Commodore ZB with his right race boot in performing a massive burnout to celebrate his third Supercars Championship title.