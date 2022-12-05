Supercars sheds light on failed Adderton entry bid

Supercars CEO Shane Howard has shed light on why Peter Adderton’s bid to enter a team in the category next year was knocked back.

The Boost Mobile boss was vocal in his campaign to have the shelved 26th Teams Racing Charter [TRC] released.

His plan was to field a car for Richie Stanaway in the 2023 championship, which went as far as announcing that he had ordered a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro from Triple Eight in preparation for next season.

However, Adderton conceded defeat in his bid for the 26th TRC in a social media post last month.

Supercars has remained tight-lipped on the matter, though addressed the media at the Valo Adelaide 500, with Howard confirming a 25-car grid next year.

“There’s a very strict process that we have to administer for [the release of 26th TRC],” explained Howard.

“Just because you want to go racing doesn’t mean you can.

“There’s been a lot of RECs [as it was previously known] sold previously and people have had opportunities to buy them off existing teams.

“The point that we’ve got a TRC that’s held by RACE or the Supercars Board, they’ll make the decision on whether they consider allocating that or not.

“But it’s always been, it’s in the teams’ business model, they own the TRC, and they can sell them if they want to.

“I know it’s frustrating for Peter, you just can’t have a TRC just because you want one. You have to go through the process.”

As highlighted by Speedcafe.com, a hurdle in Adderton’s push was the fact that existing team owners are offered the first choice should the 26th TRC be released.

Howard said that the shelved TRC could be released in 2024, also clarifying that existing TRC holders have a say in the process.

It comes after Adderton claimed he had been ‘blocked’ by current team owners.

“Our existing TRC holders are our partners in business and we work with them collaboratively to deliver the product,” Howard commented.

“They are the show, they’re very professional, they’re the best at what they do, and we as management are there to promote the show and grow the business.

“We are hand-in-glove with our existing TRC holders.

“They are the people who have put in all the time and effort, they’ve been through the good times, bad times — they’re our partners.

“We respect the teams and of course, they have a say in it.”

While his full-time entry will not happen in 2023 at least, it is believed Adderton is targeting wildcard appearances at select events next year with his Camaro.

Howard praised Adderton’s commitment to the sport, singling out this year’s Gold Coast 500, which was sponsored by Boost Mobile.

“Peter is a very, very clever marketer and activator,” enthused Howard.

“He did a fantastic job on the Gold Coast 500 and he wants to go racing.

“He’s been involved in racing for a very long time. He’s been with a number of our teams as a sponsor: Tickford, Walkinshaw, Erebus, he actually wants to go racing himself and be part of his own destiny.

“When you’ve got someone like that who has got a very good brand and a very good marketer and they want to be involved in your sport, that’s a good thing.

“But we have to go through a process.”