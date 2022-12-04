Supercars locks in title sponsor until 2028

Supercars has locked in an unchanged title sponsor with a deal that will run until the end of the 2028 season.

The announcement means the premier Australian touring car competition will remain the Repco Supercars Championship for another six years.

As part of the deal, the Bathurst 1000 will also sport the company as right rights sponsor. The event was previously backed by Supercheap Auto.

“Repco has made a tremendous contribution to Australian and international motorsport over the last 100 years and we are very excited about the next phase of our partnership,” said Supercars CEO, Shane Howard.

“The agreement ensures significant investment into the future of Supercars and supports our growth strategy at one of the most exciting times in the history of the sport.

“The extended commitment is in line with Repco’s desire to work with Supercars to improve the fan experience while we usher in a new chapter, with the introduction of racing between the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang.

“Together with Repco, we will continue to grow Supercars and improve the overall experience for fans, participants and volunteers, both at home and at the track.

“This is testament to the power of Supercars, the world’s leading touring car category, to attract and collaboratively work with some of the largest businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward to working with Repco to continually grow Supercars over coming years.”

Repco CEO, Wayne Bryant, added: “As Repco celebrates our 100th birthday and after such an incredible year of racing, to further extend our future investment and partnership with this sport that we love, is fantastic.

“The past two years of partnership have provided so much to our team and customers and we look forward to continuing to work with the Supercars team to make this sport even bigger and better for all fans.”

Supercars ushers in a new era in 2023 with the introduction of Gen3 regulations with Newcastle set to host the first event with the all-new cars on March 10-12.

It’s the opening round of a 12-event calendar that concludes in Adelaide on November 23-26.