Pictures: Adelaide 500 Track Day

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 4th December, 2022 - 9:00am

The first Adelaide 500 track day to be held at the legendary street circuit took place ahead of this weekend’s Valo Adelaide 500 Supercars finale. With the famed layout in place, Driving Solutions and Speedcafe.com partnered to enable enthusiasts to take to the track.

ADL500-Speedcafe-010
ADL500-Speedcafe-182(1)
ADL500-Speedcafe-036
ADL500-Speedcafe-035
ADL500-Speedcafe-041
ADL500-Speedcafe-034
ADL500-Speedcafe-031
ADL500-Speedcafe-038
ADL500-Speedcafe-032
ADL500-Speedcafe-028
ADL500-Speedcafe-026
ADL500-Speedcafe-008
ADL500-Speedcafe-021
ADL500-Speedcafe-007
ADL500-Speedcafe-014
ADL500-Speedcafe-002
ADL500-Speedcafe-079
ADL500-Speedcafe-050
ADL500-Speedcafe-070
ADL500-Speedcafe-056
ADL500-Speedcafe-042
ADL500-Speedcafe-075
ADL500-Speedcafe-066
ADL500-Speedcafe-054
ADL500-Speedcafe-043
ADL500-Speedcafe-035
ADL500-Speedcafe-069
ADL500-Speedcafe-047

