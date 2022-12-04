Pictures: Adelaide 500 Track Day
Sunday 4th December, 2022 - 9:00am
The first Adelaide 500 track day to be held at the legendary street circuit took place ahead of this weekend’s Valo Adelaide 500 Supercars finale. With the famed layout in place, Driving Solutions and Speedcafe.com partnered to enable enthusiasts to take to the track.
