Johnson wins Race 3 in Touring Car Masters finale

Steven Johnson made it a hat-trick of wins with victory in Race 3 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at the Valo Adelaide 500.

The Ford Mustang driver took the chequered flag ahead of series runner-up John Bowe in his #18 Holden Torana A9X, as Andrew Fisher finished on the final spot of the podium in the #15 Holden Torana A9X to seal third in the standings.

He led Michael Almond (Chevrolet Camaro SS), 2022 title winner Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X), Trophy Race winner George Miedecke (Chevrolet Camaro RS), and Bowe on the opening lap.

Johnson locked a brake coming into Turn 8, forcing him to defend from Almond at the Turn 9 hairpin before Fisher made his way past Miedecke for fifth at the Turn 14 hairpin at the end of the opening lap.

Almond dove down the inside of Johnson at the Turn 9 hairpin with the latter forced to defend on Lap 2.

On Lap 4, Hansford passed Almond before losing the position once more at the Turn 9 hairpin.

The series winner then pulled into pit lane at the end of the lap with a mechanical issue ending his race.

At the front of the field Johnson stretched his lead over Almond out to 2.1s on Lap 5.

Behind them, Fisher ran wide at Turn 9 while battling with Bowe for the final spot on the podium.

Johnson built his advantage to 3s on Lap 6 with Bowe 1.6s off second place, as Fisher held off Miedecke for fourth.

While chasing down the race leader, Almond spun at Turn 7, dropping him to fifth as Fisher moved up to third.

Johnson would go onto win the 10-lap encounter from Bowe and Fisher.

Miedecke finished fourth ahead of Almond, with Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) in sixth.

Holden VB Commodore driver Gerard McLeod was seventh, with Ben Dunn (Chevrolet Monza), Dave Hender (Ford Falcon XY GT), and Jason Palmer (BMW E30) rounding out the top 10 and the finishers.

Hansford and Leo Tobin (Ford Mustang) did not finish the race, while Tony Karanfilovski, Peter Burnitt, and Chris Meulengraaf did not start.