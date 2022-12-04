De Pasquale leads DJR lockout for Adelaide Supercars finale

Anton De Pasquale will head up an all-Shell V-Power Mustang front row in Supercars Championship Race 34 in Adelaide after setting the fastest lap in Sunday’s Top 10 Shootout.

Will Davison was fifth after Qualifying before clocking a 1:19.5683s which he described as “a bit wild”, but his bravery was rewarded given the #17 Mustang was still on top with just two cars to come.

Team-mate De Pasquale then bettered him with a 1:19.3823s in the #11 Mustang, with just Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) to come.

The Saturday pole-sitter at the Valo Adelaide 500 was within a tenth of De Pasquale as he started his third sector, but pinched the brakes slightly at the final corner and could only manage a 1:19.7734s all-told, which left him back in sixth.

Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) provisionally qualified only eighth but then punched out a 1:19.6147s to rise to third on the starting grid.

The beginning of the session had been delayed by around five minutes relative to its scheduled 12:05 local time start, to sort out a drama over Shane van Gisbergen’s eligibility to participate after he was detected speeding in pit lane in the qualifying session just over an hour prior.

Van Gisbergen (#1 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore), fourth-last onto the track, ended his lap strongly but had given up too much in the first sector and broke the beam in a time of 1:19.6670s which saw him classified fourth all told.

READ MORE: van Gisbergen attributes poor Shootout lap to ‘shit running through head’

Race 33 winner Chaz Mostert took fifth with a 1:19.6771s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore, and will start alongside old team-mate Waters in this afternoon’s 78-lapper, while Will Brown (#9 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) is set to start seventh after achieving a 1:19.8290.

Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) had spent heavily on tyres in preceding days and went out on used rubber, but still managed a 1:19.9222s which was good enough for eighth, after provisionally qualifying seventh.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) was first out and set 1:20.3443s, meaning he will start 10th after that time was beaten by Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore) with a 1:20.3340s despite big slide off Turn 9.

The 34th and final race of the season starts this afternoon at 14:45 local time/15:15 AEDT.

Results to follow