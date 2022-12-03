Morris joins forces with WAU to provide 20,000 meals to Australians in need
Saturday 3rd December, 2022 - 11:54am
Walkinshaw Andretti United drivers Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat, and Team Principal Bruce Stewart joined forces with Morris Finance to help families in need this Christmas.
The WAU team and partner Morris Finance team visited Food Bank, the largest hunger relief charity in Australia, to pitch in packing food parcels ready for distribution. The 20,000 meals packed bring Morris Finance’s contribution this calendar year to 120,000 meals.
