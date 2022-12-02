Speedcafe.com wins at Supercars Media Awards

Speedcafe.com Senior Journalist Daniel Herrero has taken out Best News Story at the Supercars Media awards.

Herrero picked up the gong after revealing that Walkinshaw Andretti United will switch from General Motors to Ford machinery for 2023.

The award-winning story, WAU’s shock Ford Supercars switch, was published on Tuesday, May 3 and was subsequently confirmed by the team on May 6.

“It’s an incredible honour to win this award,” Herrero enthused.

“We do this job because we are motorsport fans and I grew up watching the iconic Holden Racing Team Commodores dominate the V8 Supercars Championship.

“While the world moves on, it would have scarcely been believable back then that the same team would go on to race Ford Mustangs one day, and is something that is still sinking in for myself and probably many others.”

Speedcafe.com’s Editor in Chief, Damion Smy, was thrilled with the accolade.

“Daniel’s commitment to the reader, getting to the core of a story with accuracy and thoroughness through sheer hard work delivers Speedcafe.com award-winning content that our audience can rely on,” he said.

“It’s a testament to his perseverance, talent and skill that he has won this accolade doing what he is passionate about.”

As part of this year’s awards, industry stalwarts Chris Lambden and Mark Horsburgh were both inducted into the Supercars Media Hall of Fame.

Lambden was the mastermind behind what is now S5000, having previously been the founder and publisher of Motorsport News during the magazine’s heyday.

Horsburgh is the official photographer for Supercars, a role he has held since the category’s inception in 1997.

Also recognised was Speedcafe.com photographer Ross Gibb, who received an honourable mention for his efforts over the past 12 months.

Best News Story

Daniel Herrero, Speedcafe.com

Best Feature Story

Andrew van Leeuwen

Journalist of the Year

Connor O’Brien

Best On Track Photo

Matthew Norton

Best Feature Photo

Daniel Kalisz

Photographer of the Year

Daniel Kalisz

PR Manager

Grant Rowley

Best Use of Social Media

Mitch McEvoy, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Best Podcast/Radio Show

Castrol Motorsport News Podcast

Best Video Production

Briony Ingerson, Supercars Media

Broadcaster of the Year

Garth Tander

Best Publication Reporting on Supercars

V8 Sleuth