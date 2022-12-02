Pye elated with hometown shootout berth

Scott Pye was left elated after earning a Top 10 Shootout appearance for Saturday at the Valo Adelaide 500.

The Supercars Championship field took part in a 15-minute qualifying session on Friday afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s action.

While Chaz Mostert claimed provisional pole, Pye progressed on his pace, having been sixth in both practice sessions earlier in the weekend.

The Team 18 driver, who was born in Adelaide, set a 1:18.8233s to finish the session third-fastest.

That secured his spot in tomorrow’s shootout to finalise the grid for Race 33.

“It’s intense, it’s the street circuit nature,” he said immediately after the session.

“As the track is cooling off, you knew that every lap you did was going to be better.

“So the kerb hop was obviously a priority to avoid, but our car was mega.

“The guys have done a great job all weekend and the car has been fantastic from the moment we rolled out.

“This place means so much to me, so to be in the shootout is a very special feeling.

“I’m just stoked; love doing a lap around here.

“It’s so good to be back, it’s been two years way too long.”

Asked if he has the pace for a pole position, Pye responded: “When I finished the lap, I gave myself a little fist-pump, because that was the best I could do.

“That was the best lap I’ve done this weekend; it wasn’t enough but I will find a bit more overnight and look at data.

“Luckily we’ve got a great team-mate [Mark Winterbottom] and plenty I can work on.

“If I can find a bit in the shootout, I don’t know — it depends on track temp and what time it will be.

“As long as mine is just better than the rest then I will be stoked.”

Tomorrow’s action features Practice 3 at 11:00 local time/11:30 AEDT, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:35 local time/13:05 AEDT, and Race 33 of the season at 15:15 local time/15:45 AEDT.