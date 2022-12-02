> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Friday at the Adelaide 500

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd December, 2022 - 11:49pm

Images from the second day of track action at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Picture: Ross Gibb.

CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news

RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A0103
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A0215
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A0458
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A0480
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A0614
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1237
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1567
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1782
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1840
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1916
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A1961
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A2767
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A3550
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A3897
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4632
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4673
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4699
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4915
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A5267
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A5978
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A6566
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A6577
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A6733
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A3389

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]