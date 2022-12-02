PHOTOS: Friday at the Adelaide 500

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Gallery
By
Speedcafe.com
Friday 2nd December, 2022 - 11:49pm
Images from the second day of track action at the Valo Adelaide 500.
Picture: Ross Gibb.
CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]