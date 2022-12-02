Miedecke wins Touring Car Masters Trophy Race

George Miedecke has claimed victory in the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Trophy Race at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Miedecke sealed his third win of the season in the nine-lap encounter, taking the chequered flag in his Chevrolet Camaro RS ahead of Holden Torana A9X driver Danny Buzadzic, with Tony Karanfilovski third in his Ford Mustang.

Chevrolet Monza driver Ben Dunn led the way at the drop of the green flag in the Trophy Race, which features a partial reverse grid, from Buzadzic, Holden Torana A9X driver Peter Burnitt, Ford Mustang pilot Leo Tobin, Dave Hender in his Ford Falcon XY GT, Karanfilovski and Miedecke.

Miedecke and Karanfilovski made their intentions clear on the opening lap, with the former moving up to third, while the latter moved up to fourth.

Miedecke moved past Buzadzic for second on Lap 2, prior to the Safety Car being called after Holden VB Commodore driver Gerard McLeod spun up the top of Wakefield Road.

The race resumed on Lap 5, as Dunn and Miedecke battled for the lead, with Buzadzic holding off Karanfilovski, Fisher, and Burnitt.

Miedecke moved past Dunn for the lead at the Turn 8 sweeper, before the latter went backwards into the wall at Turn 13, bringing out the Safety Car for the second time.

The Trophy Race concluded with a one-lap dash to the line, with Miedecke setting the fastest lap of the race 1:28.5961s to finish 2.4201s clear of Buzadzic, with Karanfilovski a further 0.3102s adrift.

Fisher was fourth, from six-time TCM title winner John Bowe, with Michael Almond classified sixth.

Race 1 pole-sitter Steven Johnson, Burnitt, Tobin, and Hender rounded out the top 10.

Touring Car Masters will next take to the track for Race 1 at 15:30 local time/16:00 AEDT.