Holdsworth: ‘Plenty to still play out’ in Supercars finale

Lee Holdsworth said there’s still unfinished business as he enters his final weekend as a full-time Supercars driver.

The Grove Racing driver was given a humorous send-off by his team ahead of the Valo Adelaide 500.

“I’m really pleased to be with Penrite Racing for my last year in the sport,” Holdsworth said.

“They’ve made it very special for me; I’ve been surrounded by a great group of people. Obviously, we hope to finish on a real high this weekend.

“We’ve got plenty of battles still to play out in the teams’ championship; we’re battling with Erebus at the moment but also, I’d like to finish the year in the top 10 in the championship, which is going to be a hard task but it’s certainly not out of the question.”

Holdsworth sits 13th in the standings going into the weekend, trailing Will Brown and Tim Slade, and only 110 points behind Andre Heimgartner, who sits 10th.

Snapping at Holdsworth’s heels is Tickford Racing’s James Courtney, just seven points back.

The teams’ championship sees Penrite Racing only 70 points ahead Erebus.

“One of the big aims this year was to move up in the teams’ championship. We’re fifth at the moment; we’ve got to hold off Erebus,” Holdsworth said.

“If we can do that it would be a great achievement and a big step forward for Grove Racing and set them up in a good position to fight forward for the Gen3 programme.

“I think we can be very proud if we achieve that this weekend – I’ll be partying no matter what on Sunday night!”

Holdsworth, whose Supercars career stretches back to 2004, was sent off by the team in pit lane by dressing up as a senior citizen after he was given a mobility scooter and personalised Ned Whisky barrel.

“Looking forward to this weekend and really lapping it up,” he said.

“It’s been great to see all the fans, especially the ones that are coming forward that have been there for a long time.

“It’s a very special event for me, and of course, for many other reasons as well; for Holden, and Adelaide itself – new generation car, all that sort of stuff – big weekend.”