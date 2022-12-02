Fraser takes crucial Adelaide Super2 pole

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s series leader, Declan Fraser, has qualified on pole position for Race 1 of the final round of Super2 at the Valo Adelaide 500.

The battle for pole position essentially came down to a duel between him and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne, with the man in the #777 VF Commodore prevailing by 0.0240s.

Row 2 will also be comprised of two of the title contenders, with Tickford Racing’s Zak Best third-fastest and Triple Eight’s Cameron Hill fourth, while MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham was seventh-quickest.

Fraser had set a 1:21.0086s on the only flyer of his first run and that was the fastest lap until Matt Payne (#10 Nissan Altima), who reportedly started on new tyres, moved to a 1:20.9639s with four minutes to go.

The Triple Eight pilot responded by setting a new practice/qualifying lap record on the recently resurfaced Adelaide Parklands Circuit when he clocked a 1:20.3761s at the start of his second run.

Practice fast man Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) then went second with a 1:20.7527s before he was usurped by Best (#78 FGX Falcon) on a 1:20.6646s.

Fraser almost went faster again as he laid down a 1:20.4118s just before the chequered flag came out, after which Payne improved two positions with a 1:20.4001s and Hill moved up from fifth to fourth with a 1:20.7324s.

Robotham thus ended up fifth and Matt Chahda qualified sixth, although the #18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon will start ninth due to a grid penalty.

Rounding out the qualifying top 10 were Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima), Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Nissan Altima), Angelo Mouzouris (#6 MWM Nissan Altima), and Cameron Crick (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore).

The 16 Super2 competitors filled the top 16 positions while, in the earlier Super3 half of the session, Kai Allen (#26 Eggleston Motorsport VE Commodore) secured a class pole position with a 1:22.0336s on his third hot lap.

He subsequently survived a close call with Shane Beikoff (#68 Shane Beikoff Racing AU Falcon) exiting the Turn 8 sweeper and is set to be joined on the ninth row of the grid by title rival Brad Vaughan, who went as quick as a 1:22.3491s.

Qualifying for Race 2 of Round 6 starts today at 16:40 local time/17:10 AEDT, and Race 1 tomorrow at 13:55 local time/14:25 AEDT.

Results to follow